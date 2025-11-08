Russian attack completely de-energizes Kremenchuk in Poltava region

As a result of the occupants' attack, there is no electricity supply in the entire territory of the city in Poltava region

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Due to the Russian attack, Kremenchuk, Poltava region, was completely cut off from electricity, reported mayor Vitaliy Maletsky.

"Currently, there is no electricity supply throughout the city. We are waiting for official information on the consequences from the Poltava regional military administration (OVA) and power engineers," he wrote.

According to him, the city authorities are taking all measures to ensure the operation of water supply, sewage and heating systems in conditions when there is no electricity; they are also deploying indestructibility points.

Utilities and emergency services are involved in the aftermath of the attack and are working in an intensified mode, Mr. Maletsky said.

Photo: Facebook / Vitaliy Maletsky

Volodymyr Kohut, the head of the OVA, later wrote that the occupiers had struck a massive blow in Poltava region.

"[The enemy] targeted energy infrastructure facilities. One person was injured, he is being provided with the necessary assistance. Due to the attack, special schedules of emergency power outages have been introduced in the region," he wrote.

According to the official, Kremenchuk community has no electricity and water supply, and partially no heating: "In the near future, water supply will be organized for the population."

Also, the city's electric transport is not working, which is why additional buses have been put on the routes, Kohut added.

Earlier, on the night of November 8, the Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk said the Russians have once again massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to emergency blackouts in a number of regions.