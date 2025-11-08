During a massive nighttime attack in Ukraine, a Russian drone hit a high-rise building in the city of Dnipro, killing one person and injuring others, including children, said The State Emergency Service.

As of the morning, it is known that a woman was killed in the attack, and 10 other people were injured, including two children.

"At night, a Russian attack drone hit a nine-story residential building, destroying apartments from the 4th to the 6th floors. A fire broke out, which rescuers have already extinguished," the agency writes.

Emergency workers add that 28 people, including five children, were rescued, while the body of a woman was found in an apartment on the fifth floor.

Ten people, including two children, sought medical assistance; six people, including one child, were hospitalized, but the information is still being clarified.

"Psychologists of the SES are providing assistance to the victims on the spot. Three resilience centers are operating to keep people warm and rest. All emergency services continue to work at the scene," the rescuers summarize.

Photo: SES of Dnipropetrovska oblast

Photo: SES of Dnipropetrovska oblast

Photo: SES of Dnipropetrovska oblast

Photo: SES of Dnipropetrovska oblast

Photo: SES of Dnipropetrovska oblast

Kyiv is also under attack by the occupiers. Cars caught fire at two locations in the Pechersk district in the center of the capital, and information about the victims is being clarified, wrote head of the military administration Tymur Tkachenko.

Meanwhile, a fire was extinguished that started as a result of falling debris in an open area in the same neighborhood, wrote mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk said that at night the invaders again massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which led to emergency blackouts in a number of regions.

UPDATE at 8:35 a.m. There are 11 known injured in Dnipro, including a 13-year-old girl among the six hospitalized. All are hospitalized in moderate condition. The city's infrastructure has also been damaged, wrote Vadyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the regional administration.

According to him, three people were also injured in Samarivsky district: a 55-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition; a fire in a private house was extinguished.

In addition, an enterprise in Pavlograd was damaged and a garage was on fire. In Synelnykivka district, infrastructure and cars were damaged. Nikopol was hit by Russian drones and artillery.

In the Pechersk district of Kyiv, rescuers extinguished four light trucks and two buildings and cars nearby at one location, while at another location, the burning wreckage of a UAV was extinguished before the unit arrived. There were no casualties, said SES.

Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service

Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service

Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service

The occupiers also attacked Odesa region with attack drones.

"As a result of the hits, a fire broke out at the energy infrastructure facility. The response efforts were complicated by repeated air raid alarms. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured," wrote emergency workers.

Photo: SES of Odesa region

Photo: SES of Odesa region

Photo: SES of Odesa region

Because of the Russian attack, there were completely de-energized Kremenchuk, mayor Vitaly Maletsky said.