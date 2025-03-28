Russian attack on Dnipro leaves dead and wounded, fires in restaurant complex and homes

Photo: Telegram of Serhii Lysak

Russian forces attacked Dnipro with drones, causing explosions and multiple fires, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Initial reports indicate damage to residential areas. Details of the attack are still being clarified, Lysak noted, urging residents to stay in safe locations. An air raid alert remains in effect in the region.

Updated: Four injured people have been hospitalized, according to Lysak. The information is being updated.

The attack sparked a large fire at a restaurant complex and set ablaze an apartment building and private homes. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Updated at 11:11 p.m. Kyiv time: Preliminary reports indicate one person was killed.

Six people have been injured, including a 27-year-old pregnant woman with a deep laceration. Two victims, a 69-year-old man and woman, are in critical condition.

"All emergency services—rescue teams, medics, police, and utility workers—are on-site, coordinating with the city to address the consequences of Russia's crimes," the regional governor stated.

Updated at 11:45 p.m.: The death toll has risen to four, with 15 people injured, three of them in critical condition, Lysak reported.

"Four locals will recover at home, while the others remain in the hospital," he added.

According to Lysak, Russian forces launched over 20 drones at the city, most of which were shot down.

