Russian ballerina Zakharova's performance in Italy is canceled. Ukraine expressed gratitude to

The Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Theater has shown a principled position and promises to refund the money for the purchased tickets

Ballerina Svetlana Zakharova (Photo: Russian resources)

Ukraine has succeeded in canceling the performance of Russian ballerina Svetlana Zakharova in Italy. About reported ministry of Foreign Affairs and thanked the Italian people for their support.

The ministry noted that the performance was canceled due to the principled position of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino theater management, the Florence City Hall and the efforts of the Ukrainian Embassy in Italy.

The Foreign Ministry called the decision a significant manifestation of solidarity with Ukraine and support for international law during Russia's full-scale war.

"As long as the aggressor state commits crimes against the Ukrainian people and destroys Ukrainian cultural heritage on a daily basis, the participation of Russia's public representatives in the cultural space of European countries cannot be separated from their personal position and responsibility for this war," the ministry emphasized.

Ukraine expressed its gratitude to Italy and "highly appreciates" the principled decision of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino theater management as an example of true European solidarity.

Performances of the ballet Pas de Deux on Fingers and for Fingers by Zakharova and her husband, violinist Vadim Repin, were scheduled for January 20 and 21. The theater promises to refund the audience's tickets.