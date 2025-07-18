Russian boxer Povetkin's coach killed in Mali – source
In the Republic of Mali, Igor Nesterov, a mercenary of the Wagner Group terrorist organization and coach of Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin, was killed. About LIGA.net said a source in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
Terrorist Nesterov was killed while performing a "combat mission" in Northwest Africa. Earlier, the Wagnerites claimed to have "completed the mission" in Mali, but continue to suffer losses in the republic.
ReferenceFrom the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion, Igor Nesterov participated in the war against Ukraine and posed for photos with other Russian terrorists. Nesterov's student, Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin, also supported Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier, the DIU reported LIGA.netthat the amount of resources that Russia receives from African countries has not decreased on the contrary, the occupiers are working even harder to increase their number.
- According to intelligence, as of July 2025, Russia keeps a limited amount of military equipment in Syria because The Kremlin is trying to maintain its ability to influence the further course of events in the Middle East and Africa.
- on July 14, the DIU reported LIGA.netthat Russia has 8000 fighters in nine African countries – and plans to expand to three more.
