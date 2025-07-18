Igor Nesterov was a mercenary of the Wagner Group terrorist organization and trained Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin

Igor Nesterov with boxer Povetkin (Photo: propaganda media)

In the Republic of Mali, Igor Nesterov, a mercenary of the Wagner Group terrorist organization and coach of Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin, was killed. About LIGA.net said a source in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Terrorist Nesterov was killed while performing a "combat mission" in Northwest Africa. Earlier, the Wagnerites claimed to have "completed the mission" in Mali, but continue to suffer losses in the republic.

