Russian colony worker reported on suspicion of abusing Ukrainian prisoners

The person in the case is suspected of violating the laws and customs of war.

Suspicion has been raised against an operative of correctional colony number seven of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, who was bullying Ukrainian prisoners. The Prosecutor General's Office reported this.

According to the investigation conducted by the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, sexual, physical, and psychological violence was systematically committed in the colony against Ukrainian military personnel and civilians who were held in captivity.

Prisoners were forced to imitate sexual acts, kept naked, contributing to the spread of diseases, harassed with service dogs, tortured with electric shocks, and created conditions that caused severe suffering and harm to health.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the suspect committed illegal acts in prior collusion with the management, administration employees, guards and other staff of the colony, as well as convicts. Their identities have not yet been established.

The colony employee was informed of suspicion of committing violations of the laws and customs of war, committed by prior conspiracy of a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces up to 12 years in prison.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.