Two Russian commanders who ordered the beheading of an AFU serviceman are suspected

on June 17 last year, they ordered their subordinates to shoot an AFU prisoner and then cut off his head

The Russian invader (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Two commanders of the Russian Armed Forces who ordered the beheading of a Ukrainian serviceman in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region last year have been served with suspicion notices in absentia. This was reported by Office of the Prosecutor General and Security Service of Ukraine.

Shot Karapetyan (call sign Eustace), deputy commander of the 1st motorized rifle battalion of the 394th motorized rifle regiment of the 127th motorized rifle division of the 5th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, and Dmytro Chikhabakha (call sign Sber), commander of the assault company of the Storm detachment of the 394th motorized rifle regiment of the same military unit of the aggressor country, were suspected.

They are accused of violating the laws and customs of war.

While near the village of Staromayorske, the suspects ordered the stormtroopers to cut off the heads of Ukrainian fallen soldiers, put them on stakes, and display them as fences and instead of Ukrainian flags.

In addition, one of them ordered not to leave Ukrainian soldiers alive, to rob the fallen soldiers of their personal belongings, money, gold and documents. The OGP published the relevant intercept.

The SBU clarified that on June 17, 2024, the occupiers ordered their subordinates to shoot a Ukrainian prisoner of war and then cut off his head and put it on the hood of a damaged armored vehicle.

Фото: Офіс генерального прокурора

on June 18, 2024, then-Prosecutor General Kostin wrote that in the Donetsk sector, Russian occupants beheaded a Ukrainian soldier.

The next day, the prosecutor's office established the name of the killed defender and the data of potential commanders of the invaders.