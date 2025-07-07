Six "shaheds" attacked Zaporizhzhia: university hit, 10 wounded – video, photos

Occupants shoot at civilians in Zaporizhzhia again. The university building is on fire

Getting into the university (Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA)

On the morning of July 7, Russia launched attack drones at Zaporizhzhia, causing destruction and injuries. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Explosions in the regional center started at about 09:55.

"The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with a UAV. There are preliminary destructions and wounded," Fedorov wrote at 10:22 a.m .

As of 10:28 a.m., at least 10 people have been reported injured. The attack continues.

UPDATED AT 10:47 a.m.. The alarm has been lifted. In total, there were six strikes by "shaheds". Residential buildings, a university and an enterprise were damaged.

Fedorov showed the consequences of the attack:

UPDATED AT 11:15 a.m.. University building on fire, city council shows video: