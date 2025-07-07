National Police: Russia's June attack on Zaporizhzhia with MLRS was first in at least a year and a half

on June 26, the occupants shelled one of Zaporizhzhia's districts with cluster munitions from multiple rocket launchers. This has not been recorded for a long time

Consequences of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia with cluster munitions (Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration)

A week and a half ago, on June 26, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with a multiple launch rocket system, the first such attack in 2024 and 2025. This was confirmed by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in response to an information request. LIGA.net .

On that day, the occupiers launched four attacks on the regional center from MLRS, using cluster-type shells.

"No other cases of the use of multiple launch rocket systems by the Russian military on the territory of Zaporizhzhia in 2024-20025 were recorded by the police," the response to the request reads.

Military expert and founder of the charitable organization Jet Mail Pavlo Narozhny, commenting on the nature and purpose of such strikes, explained LIGA.net that the Russians actually do not have high-precision MLRS ammunition – only an extremely limited number.

Occupants' shelling of cities with MLRS is not characterized by high-precision munitions – they use unguided projectiles.

To do this, the Russians draw a square of about 100 by 200 meters and shoot at this area, hoping that there will be people, cars, buildings there.

"They have exactly this task: to strike at civilians <…> They hit "about a house". This is a purely terrorist strike," the expert emphasized.

Commenting on the fact that the Russians no longer hit "squares" at the front, saving ammunition, Narozhny noted that it is necessary to distinguish between the occupiers' tactics on the battlefield and attacks on civilians.

He agreed that the scale of MLRS attacks at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and now is strikingly different. However, if the Russians see an accumulation of personnel and equipment, they do not spare ammunition for this, and they have it. The aggressor state produces them both on its own and receives them from North Korea.