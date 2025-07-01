Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia. Damaged houses and an enterprise – photos

Fires broke out in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the Russian shelling on July 1.

Consequences of the attack (Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp)

On the night of July 1, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. The attack resulted in a fire at a business and damage to private homes, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.

According to the head of the regional military administration, Russian forces launched four strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

"The enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out there. Private houses were destroyed. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Fedorov wrote.

The Air Force warned of the threat of drone use. The threat was to both Zaporizhzhia and the region.

There was also a threat of the use of air-based strike weapons that night.