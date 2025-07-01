Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia. Damaged houses and an enterprise – photos
On the night of July 1, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. The attack resulted in a fire at a business and damage to private homes, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.
According to the head of the regional military administration, Russian forces launched four strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.
"The enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out there. Private houses were destroyed. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Fedorov wrote.
The Air Force warned of the threat of drone use. The threat was to both Zaporizhzhia and the region.
There was also a threat of the use of air-based strike weapons that night.
- Zaporizhzhia is located approximately 30 km from the front line, and therefore regularly suffers from Russian strikes. As a result of a drone attack on June 18th, a Nova Poshta branch was destroyed in the city.
- In total, Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with 13 Shahed drones. Businesses were affected – a large number of enterprises and warehouses were destroyed, and all of this is beyond repair.
- On the night of June 25, the Russian army, for the first time in a long time, struck Zaporizhzhia with multiple rocket launcher systems .