Russian "Dr. Evil", who tortured Ukrainian prisoners, received suspicion in absentia – SSU

Russian paramedic Ilya Sorokin (Photo: occupiers' resource)

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion in absentia of torturing captured defenders to Russian paramedic Ilya Sorokin ("Dr. Evil"). About this wrote the press service of the department.

"The Security Service and the National Police have gathered evidence against another racist involved in the mass torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war," the statement said.

We are talking about a paramedic of the medical unit of the correctional colony No. 10 of the Department for the Execution of Sentences in the Republic of Mordovia, Russia.

According to the investigation, the suspect tortured wounded Ukrainian soldiers held in a local prison – Sorokin was nicknamed "Dr. Evil" by his captors for his brutal torture.

In particular, law enforcement officers documented that under the guise of a "medical examination," the occupier used a stun gun on the prisoners, causing them to lose consciousness or temporarily paralyze various parts of their bodies.

The SSU also notes that the paramedic deliberately left prisoners in detention without painkillers and bandages.

The special service notified Sorokin in absentia of suspicion under the article on war crimes. The maximum sentence is 12 years in prison.

"Since the offender is on the territory of the Russian Federation, comprehensive measures are underway to find and punish him," the agency summarized.