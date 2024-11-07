Russian drone attack on Kyiv: Two casualties, fires, damage reported

Two casualties have been reported so far

Illustrative photo: Alexander Gusev / Pacific Press

Russian drones have attacked Kyiv, causing fires and damage in various districts of the capital. One casualty has been reported, and evacuations are underway.

At 2:11 a.m. drone fragments fell in the Holosiyivskyi district. Preliminarily, garages caught fire, and emergency services were dispatched to the scene, according to Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

In the Holosiyivskyi district, the shockwave from the explosion damaged windows in some apartments of a residential building. No medical assistance was requested. Near the garages, a fire broke out in a commercial building, and firefighters are working on the scene. No medical assistance was requested, the mayor noted.

Around 5:16 a.m., in the Pecherskyi district, the upper floors of a high-rise building caught fire. Emergency services are on the scene, Klitschko wrote.

At 5:25 a.m. it was reported that the evacuation of people from a high-rise building in the Pecherskyi district was underway. No medical assistance was requested, and brigades are on standby at the scene.

Around 6:03 a.m., in a high-rise building, a fire broke out on the 33rd (technical) floor due to the fall of drone fragments. Firefighters were working on the scene, and the evacuation of people continued. The city organized two buses for residents, and no medical assistance was requested, the mayor reported.

The military administration of the capital reported that after the fire on the 33rd floor, spreading over an area of 50 square meters, partial destruction of building structures on the 34th technical floor occurred. There were no casualties, and the fire was extinguished.

Around 6:14 a.m., in the Solomyanskyi district, the fall of fragments of a Russian drone was recorded. Preliminarily, a residential building was affected. Additionally, a non-residential building is on fire at one address, and emergency services are on the scene, Klitschko wrote.

Around 6:35 a.m., a two-story private house caught fire in the Podilskyi district, and specialists were on the scene, Klitschko wrote.

As of 6:53 a.m., in the Solomyanskyi district, one person was hospitalized from an enterprise. In the same district, a fire broke out in a private medical facility due to the fall of drone fragments. Evacuation was underway, and there are no casualties, the mayor reported.

As of 8:00 a.m., two casualties have been reported in Kyiv.

Overnight on November 3, Russia again attacked Ukraine with strike drones, including Kyiv. Drone fragments fell in two districts of the capital.

During the night of November 5 and in the morning, Russia attacked Ukraine with 79 drones, with air defense systems operating in Kyiv Oblast.