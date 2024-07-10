Russian missile kills two men near Odesa: port infrastructure targeted

Two men died and one injured from Russian missile strike in Odesa Oblast

On the night of July 10, Russian occupation forces attacked port infrastructure in the Odesa Oblast with missiles, resulting in two deaths, as was reported by the head of the local military administration, Oleh Kiper.

According to him, the deceased were a security guard and a truck driver. Another man, a duty sailor, was wounded.

Warehouse facilities, freight vehicles, and a civilian ship were damaged by debris. Due to damage to the vessel, a liquid leak occurred. The consequences are being eliminated.

