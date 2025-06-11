Russian propagandist sentenced to six years in prison in Estonia

The woman lived in Tallinn and worked for the Russian state news agency RIA "Russia Today"

Svitlana Burtseva (Photo: Priit Mürk/ERR)

An Estonian court has found Tallinn resident Svitlana Burtseva guilty of high treason and violation of international sanctions and sentenced her to six years in prison, ERR reports .

The court found that Svetlana Burtseva had been cooperating for several years with the Russian state agency RIA "Russia Today", headed by sanctioned propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov.

Burtseva wrote articles and provided photographic materials for Baltnews and RIA, thereby "providing the subject of sanctions access to economic resources," which is prohibited by the EU Council Regulation of March 17, 2014.

It was also established that Burtseva maintained contacts with Roman Romachev, a reserve officer of the Russian Federal Security Service, who heads the private intelligence company R-Techno.

As part of this cooperation, the book "Hybrid War for Peace" was written and published, which the court found to be propaganda and aimed at undermining trust in the Estonian authorities and destabilizing society, which constitutes treason.

Burtseva was sentenced to six years in prison for two crimes. The sentence runs from the date of her arrest, February 28, 2024.

The verdict did not enter into force, as the convicted woman has 30 days to appeal.

Burtseva previously worked as a journalist for the online publication Sputnik Eesti, which ceased operations in Estonia in 2019 due to sanctions. Since 2023, she has been a member of the Koos party, one of whose leaders, Ivo Peterson, is on trial for treason.