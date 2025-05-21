SBU has announced suspicion against propagandist Kiselyov under four articles

This is the second suspicion of a Russian since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Dmitry Kiselyov (Photo: propaganda resource)

The Security Service of Ukraine has documented new crimes committed by Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov and has informed him in absentia of a new suspicion under four articles. In particular, he is suspected of propaganda for war and encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU.

According to the case materials, Kiselyov, who works as the host of the "News of the Week" program on the central Russian TV channel "Russia 1", justifies and popularizes Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, calls for the seizure of Ukraine and the overthrow of its constitutional order, justifies Russian war crimes, etc.

In addition, Kiselyov regularly spreads fake news about Ukraine's domestic politics and its international relations.

It is noted that this is not the first suspicion of Kiselyov. In March 2022, SBU investigators informed him in absentia of suspicion for encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

Now, based on additional evidence and expert opinions, the SBU has notified Dmytro Kyselyov in absentia of a new suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

– actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, committed using the mass media (Part 3 of Article 109);

– encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, which led to the death of people or other serious consequences (Part 3 of Article 110);

– propaganda of war (Article 436);

– justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants (Part 3 of Article 436-2).

As reported by the SBU, since the suspect is hiding in Russia, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.