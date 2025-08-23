Russian soldier who fought against Ukraine flees to Norway and seeks asylum

According to the police, the fugitive is undergoing an asylum procedure

Norwegian border guards (Illustrative photo: forsvaret.no)

A Russian man who fought against Ukraine fled to Norway and sought asylum. This was reported to by local police.

An illegal border crossing was recorded on August 21 near the village of Grense Jakobselv in Finnmark. The man crossed the Vuoremiieki River, which runs along the Norwegian-Russian border, and was detained by Norwegian border guards.

Map image (Source: Yle)

According to law enforcement, the detention went off without incident. However, they stated that they would not disclose details about the detainee, and that the information received from him is being checked.

At the same time, the lawyer of the detained Russian told the VG newspaper that the man fought against Ukraine. He is now undergoing a standard asylum procedure and has already been interrogated, reports newspaper Yle.

"He was a Russian soldier. He was in Ukraine and decided that he no longer wanted to participate in the war," the human rights activist said .

The case will be transferred to the immigration department of the police for further investigation