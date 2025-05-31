Russian-speaking Clop group hacked customer data of Greek company

Stolen data may include names, phone numbers, addresses, email addresses, and tax ID numbers of customers

Nespresso customers in Greece were notified on May 21 of a possible personal data breach following a cyberattack on partner logistics company Orphee Beinoglou International Transportation, Ekathimerini reports.

The Russian-language ransomware group Clop claimed responsibility for the attack in February 2025. Compromised data may include names, phone numbers, addresses, email addresses, and tax numbers of invoicing customers.

Nespresso advised customers to be cautious of emails or phone calls asking for personal or financial information.

They should also avoid opening links or attachments from unknown sources and use security software for their devices.

A representative for Orphee Beinoglou confirmed the leak, saying the company had notified partners, ensured that no financial data had been leaked, and had increased security measures.

The Clop group, active since 2019, attracted the attention of the FBI in 2023 due to attacks on US federal institutions. Experts recorded 384 violations by Clop in 2023.

The Greek Data Protection Authority and the National Cybersecurity Authority have been informed. Separately, Adidas customers in Greece have received similar notifications.

On May 5, it was reported that Russian hackers who had been harassing Ukraine had claimed responsibility for a cyberattack in Romania.

On May 16, Poland's ruling party reported cyberattacks on its website ahead of the presidential election.

On May 21, Britain exposed a Russian cyber campaign directed against organizations involved in providing foreign aid to Ukraine.