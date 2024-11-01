Russian strike on Kharkiv kills police colonel, injures 30 officers, civilians

Police colonel Andriy Matviyenko was killed in the attack

Photo by National Police

On November 1, Russian occupying forces launched a missile strike on central Kharkiv, killing one police officer and injuring dozens more, according to the National Police.

National Police head Ivan Vyhivskyi reported that Russian forces hit the police deployment site in central Kharkiv with two missiles, believed to be S-300s.

The attack claimed the life of police colonel Andriy Matviyenko and injured 26 other officers and four civilians.

Update at 11:42 p.m. local time: The National Police later reported that the strike left one officer dead and wounded 30 police staff, a rescuer, and nine civilians.

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police