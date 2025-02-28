Russian troops crossed Sumy Oblast border, but driven out by Ukrainian forces

The enemy continues to attempt assaults in this sector

Russian troops breached Ukraine’s border near Novenkе in Sumy Oblast on February 25, but Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled them, General Staff spokesperson Dmytro Lykhoviy told LIGA.net.

The enemy attacked with up to two mechanized units, yet Ukrainian forces prevented them from holding new positions. After the enemy troops were forced back across the state border, they haven’t stopped trying to launch new assaults.

“Russian troops are now continuing assault attempts with infantry groups,” Lykhoviy said.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are taking steps to stop the enemy from cutting Ukrainian logistics lines. Fighting in the area continues, he stressed.

On January 12, an Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report mentioned a supposed Russian border crossing near Zhuravka and Prokhody in Sumy Oblast, which Ukraine denied.

On February 18, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed his troops had crossed the border from Kursk Oblast into Sumy Oblast, a statement later debunked as false.

On February 28, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council said there was no breakthrough in Sumy Oblast, though Russian infantry is trying to get behind the road to Sudzha.