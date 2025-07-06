Russian troops killed a child by striking a car in the Kharkiv region
In the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, an enemy drone attacked a civilian car in which a family was traveling. As a result of the strike, a person died.An 8-year-old boy, according to the National Police of Ukraine.
The tragedy occurred near the village of Odonorobivka. According to preliminary data, a drone dropped explosives directly onto the car in which the family was traveling.
The attack occurred at approximately 8:20 PM. An 8-year-old boy was killed as a result of a direct hit. His 4-year-old brother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Their 36-year-old mother was also affected – she was diagnosed with acute stress reaction.
The 40-year-old driver of the car was hospitalized, and doctors assess his condition as moderately severe.
The Kupyansk district was also under shelling from various weapons. A 59-year-old civilian man was killed there. Two men and three women were wounded.
- Russian forces struck Kharkiv on July 6. The shelling caused fires and injured a woman and a child.
- On the night of July 6 , Russia attacked Ukraine with 157 drones and four S-300 missiles. Air defense neutralized 117 enemy UAVs.