As a result of the Russian shelling on July 6, there were drone strikes in 19 locations.

Air defense (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

On the night of July 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 157 drones and four S-300 missiles. The air defense system neutralized 117 enemy UAVs, the Air Force reported .

The Russians launched drones and missiles from five directions: Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Guardskoye, and Chauda in Crimea.