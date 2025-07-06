Russia attacked Ukraine with 157 drones and four S-300 missiles
On the night of July 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 157 drones and four S-300 missiles. The air defense system neutralized 117 enemy UAVs, the Air Force reported .
The Russians launched drones and missiles from five directions: Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Guardskoye, and Chauda in Crimea.
Air defense forces neutralized 117 drones in the north, east, south, and center of the country (98 were shot down, 19 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare).
Strikes by strike drones were recorded in 19 locations, as well as the crash of downed drones in two locations.
The Air Force reported that the attack is ongoing – new groups of Shahed drones have entered from the northern direction.Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with drones on July 6. Three people were injured as a result of the strike, and two apartment buildings and private houses were damaged.The Russians also struck Kharkiv. Fires broke out as a result of the shelling, and a woman and a child were injured.