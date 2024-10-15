Russian troops maximizing efforts before winter sets in, Ukrainian military spokesperson says

There have been no "heavy rains" in Donetsk Oblast yet, the Ukrainian Armed Forces note. The aggressor is making use of this

Російські окупанти (Ілюстративне фото: ЕРА)

The Russian military is not preparing for worsening weather conditions on the front in Donetsk Oblast, instead trying to maximize their activities before the cold sets in, said Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Luhansk operational-tactical grouping, on national television.

"According to our intelligence, the enemy is not preparing for the winter period. They are trying to make the most of the dry weather that is currently in Donetsk Oblast," she said.

The Ukrainian military spokesperson noted that the Russians are maximizing the use of artillery, FPV drones, and other available means of attack right now, "hoping that they can achieve some goals before the frost."

The Defense Forces, unlike the enemy, are taking measures to prepare for the winter period, which will make it much harder for the Russians to assault Ukrainian positions.

On October 8, military sources reported that the Russian troops had entered the eastern outskirts of Toretsk.

As of October 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces controlled 40-50% of Toretsk's territory.

The Defense Forces expect an increase in Russian attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar, despite a certain "lull."