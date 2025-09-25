Russians attack energy facilities in Vinnytsia region. There are hits
On the night of September 25, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region. About this said natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia regional military administration.
According to her, the attack resulted in damage to energy facilities. All responding services have been dispatched to the scene.
Later, Zabolotna added that part of the city was without power and train traffic was stopped. Power supply and train traffic have now been restored.
The fire was extinguished in the morning. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling
- On the night of September 10, Russian troops attacked the Vinnytsia region. The attack resulted in hitting civilian industrial facilities.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian occupiers are now concentrating their attacks again against the Ukrainian energy sector.
