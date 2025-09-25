Russians attack energy facilities in Vinnytsia region. There are hits

As a result of the attack on Vinnytsia region on the night of September 25, part of the city was cut off from electricity

Energy (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the night of September 25, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region. About this said natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia regional military administration.

According to her, the attack resulted in damage to energy facilities. All responding services have been dispatched to the scene.

Later, Zabolotna added that part of the city was without power and train traffic was stopped. Power supply and train traffic have now been restored.

The fire was extinguished in the morning. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling