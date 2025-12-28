Russians attack Kherson CHP plant – there are significant damages

Consequences of the attack on Kherson CHPP on December 4, 2025 (Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine)

On the afternoon of December 28, the Russian occupiers struck again at the Kherson Heat and Power Plant. About it reports press service Naftogaz.

Currently, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the enemy strike on the station, the statement said. The station suffered significant damage

In addition, one of the company's employees was injured. The woman was hospitalized and is receiving all necessary medical care.

"Kherson CHPP was the only source of heat for tens of thousands of apartments in the city. The enemy attacks the plant almost every day. We are coordinating our actions with the local authorities to provide backup methods of heat supply to the city's residents," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz.