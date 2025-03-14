Russians attack Kryvyi Rih with missile, injuring civilians

Aftermath of Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, March 14, 2025 (Photo: Telegram/Serhii Lysak)

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, striking the center of a residential district, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported.

"Another proof that Russians are waging war against civilians. Emergency services are already responding. The consequences are being clarified," he wrote.

According to initial reports, four people were injured. All are in moderate condition and receiving medical care.

Update at 9:30 p.m. Kyiv time: The number of injured has risen to eight, with five hospitalized in moderate condition, Lysak wrote.

He noted that the number of victims "continues to grow."

Fires caused by the attack have been contained. Three apartment buildings were damaged, business properties were destroyed, and city infrastructure was severely affected.

Authorities continue to assess the area.

Lysak urged residents to remain in shelters until the all-clear is given, warning of possible repeated strikes.

Earlier, the Air Force had reported a ballistic missile threat and later confirmed a high-speed target heading toward Kryvyi Rih.