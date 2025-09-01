Russians claim drone attack on power substation in Krasnodar region – video

According to Russians, a fire broke out at the Kropotkin transformer substation

Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation (Illustrative photo: wikipedia.org)

On the night of September 1, the Krasnodar region of Russia came under attack by drones. In particular, explosions occurred near the Kropotkin power substation, according to propaganda media and operative Krasnodar Territory.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Astra, citing local residents, explosions occurred around 02:14 in Kropotkino, Krasnodar Territory.

Later, locals claimed that a fire had allegedly broken out at a power substation near the railroad after the drone attack in Kropotkino.

The Krasnodar regional police confirmed the information about the fire at the Kropotkin transformer substation, noting that "operational services are working at the scene."

At the same time, local residents of Kropotkin complain that it is impossible to breathe near the substation, the Russian Telegram channel Astra writes.

Residents say that despite the allegedly extinguished fire at the substation, some areas are very smoky.

Instead, the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova+ writes that the 330 kV Kropotkin power substation was hit by attack drones.

Residents of Yelabuga in Tatarstan also complain about explosions due to an alleged drone attack, the Russian Telegram channel Astra writes.

Instead, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down 50 drones overnight.