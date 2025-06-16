Russians complain of explosions, oil depot in Orla may have been attacked – video

Oryol region of the Russian Federation (Illustrative photo: wikipedia)

On the night of May 16, explosions were allegedly heard in the Orel region, in particular, near the oil depot in the city of Orel. Locals claim that the region was attacked by unidentified drones.

According to propaganda Telegram channels, 10 to 13 explosions were heard in the region, allegedly air defense. Locals also claim to have seen several flashes in the area of the oil depot.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that 11 UAVs were allegedly "intercepted and destroyed" over the Oryol region. At the same time, the governor of the region, Andrey Klychkov, and the mayor of Oryol, Yuri Parakhin, did not comment on the night's events.

There is no official information about the destruction or casualties.