The trench was dug near the main highway 38K-017 Kursk – Lgov – Rylsk and the railway line

Photo: Russian media

In the countryside near the city of Lgov in Kursk Oblast, a large trench has appeared – the Russians are digging in response to the offensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This is evidenced by new Maxar satellite images published by CNN.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The satellite photo shows different parts of the trench located near the village of Selektsionny, a few kilometers west of Lgov. It is noted that the trench was dug near the main highway 38K-017 Kursk – Lgov – Rylsk and the railway line.

Lgov is located approximately 60 km from the border with Ukraine by road and 40 km from what is believed to be the deepest penetration of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the aggressor state.

On August 6, 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly breached the border with Kursk Oblast.

On August 12, Russia officially admitted the loss of 28 settlements in Kursk Oblast.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time publicly announced the operation of Ukraine in the Russian region.