Russians falsely claim victory in battle for Ukraine village that hasn't existed for 37 years

The Russian Ministry of Defense fabricated the capture of two Ukrainian villages in Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts

Illustrative photo - a resource of the occupiers

The Russians have once again lied about the seizure of several settlements, including one that has not existed for 37 years, Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, said in a comment to LIGA.net.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

On June 11, the Russian Ministry of Defense released a statement claiming that occupiers had taken control of the villages of Artemivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Tymkivka in the Kharkiv Oblast. Voloshyn said that the village of Tymkivka had been abolished in 1987. In addition, Artemivka was renamed Myasozharivka in 2016 as part of the decommunization process.

"Currently, Myasozharivka is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces!" the spokesperson stated.

In response to LIGA.net's question about whether the Russians had penetrated the area formerly known as Tymkivka (20 km east of Kupiansk), Voloshyn confirmed that there are no occupiers there either.

Myasozharivka and Kupyansk on the DeepState map

Read also: Ukrainian military denies capture of Ivanivske near Bakhmut