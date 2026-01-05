Russians have not stopped assaulting Pokrovsk for two days. Situation in Myrnohrad is difficult – DSHV

The enemy continues to try to push through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenses in the Pokrovsk sector and pull equipment to Myrnohrad

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Since the beginning of 2026, Russians have been increasing pressure in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, and the situation in Myrnohrad is difficult as of January 5. About reported the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is unable to push through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense with frontal attacks, so it is trying to take detours. In particular, it is trying to bypass the agglomeration through Hryshyne and Rodynske.

Over the past two days, there have been continuous assaults in the area of Hryshyne involving enemy manpower and equipment. The Russians are mostly trying to advance at night to minimize their losses.

However, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy. Over the past two days, they managed to eliminate more than 30 occupants and 10 units of light vehicles – motorcycles and buggies.

The military also recorded attempts by Russians to act in small groups of six to eight people, moving northward from Pokrovsk. However, the Defense Forces detect all enemy movements in a timely manner and attack the groups.

The situation in the area of Myrnohrad remains difficult. the 7th Air Assault Corps together with the 14th Operational Brigade of the National Guard "Chervona Kalyna" are focusing their efforts on controlling the northern part of the city, holding back the enemy in the central part of the city and preventing them from drawing in equipment from the southern direction.

"The enemy is trying to gain a foothold on the eastern outskirts of Myrnohrad, but the Defense Forces are controlling the situation," the military noted.