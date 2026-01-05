Sumy and Kharkiv regions suffer the most from Russian attacks – State Border Guard Service

The enemy has begun to use drones rather than artillery to shell frontline settlements more often

Andriy Demchenko (Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs)

Russians are shelling the border in Sumy and Kharkiv regions the most. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, in a telethon.

According to him, border guards record fewer enemy attacks in Chernihiv region. However, the enemy still attacks the region every day.

"I would like to remind you once again that the enemy is now using drones to launch strikes. At the end of 2024 and beginning of 2025, artillery prevailed. The enemy is using drone drops, FPV and FPV on fiber optics for attacks," said Demchenko.

He noted that the occupiers are trying to hit the positions of the Ukrainian military, but at the same time they are constantly hitting populated areas, terrorizing the population, destroying houses and critical infrastructure.