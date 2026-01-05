Sumy and Kharkiv regions suffer the most from Russian attacks – State Border Guard Service
Russians are shelling the border in Sumy and Kharkiv regions the most. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, in a telethon.
According to him, border guards record fewer enemy attacks in Chernihiv region. However, the enemy still attacks the region every day.
"I would like to remind you once again that the enemy is now using drones to launch strikes. At the end of 2024 and beginning of 2025, artillery prevailed. The enemy is using drone drops, FPV and FPV on fiber optics for attacks," said Demchenko.
He noted that the occupiers are trying to hit the positions of the Ukrainian military, but at the same time they are constantly hitting populated areas, terrorizing the population, destroying houses and critical infrastructure.
- on December 24, 2025, it was reported that 4000 people in Sumy region refuse to leave from the border area.
- on December 28, it became known that in 2025 Russia would double increased attacks on the ports of Ukraine – 90 combined attacks were recorded over the year.
- on December 31, it was reported that over the past year in Ukraine there were 19,000 alarms. And during the shelling, Russia dropped tens of thousands of bombs and drones.
