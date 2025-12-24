In Sumy region, 4000 people refuse to leave the border area

The majority of the population has already left the border communities in Sumy Oblast, but several thousand people refuse to evacuate

Evacuation from Sumy region (Photo: SES)

About 4000 residents of the border area of Sumy region refuse to evacuate, despite the dynamic security situation in the region and the threat of complications to safe exit. About reported head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

"The largest share of residents who have not yet decided to evacuate from the areas closest to the border is in the communities of Shostka district," he noted.

In total, more than 16,000 residents were to be evacuated from the five-kilometer border zone of Sumy region. Most of them decided to leave.

The leadership of Sumy and Shostka districts have agreed on an algorithm of actions in case of emergency evacuation. According to Hryhorov, the security situation in the border communities is assessed by the military, and recommendations for evacuation are communicated to the population through local governments.

The head of the JMA also reminded that the evacuation from the border communities of Sumy region has been ongoing since 2023 as a systematic and preventive measure to save the lives of civilians.