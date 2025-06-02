Russians kill two people, injure three in Donetsk region
The Russians have killed at least three people and wounded two others in their shelling of the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Region, the head of the regional administration, Vadym Filashkin, said.
In the village of Illinivka, the occupiers killed two people and damaged three private houses.
In Kramatorsk, one person was killed and two were injured. An industrial zone, an administrative building, a shop, and infrastructure were damaged.
"Donetsk region is under attack every day – it is dangerous to stay here! Evacuate in a timely manner!", concluded Filashkin.
The mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, reported that the invaders struck the private sector and the central square of the city.
The distance from Illinivka to the front line is about 14 kilometers (8.6 miles), from Kramatorsk – ~17 km (10.5 miles).
- On the night of June 2, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with 80 strike drones and ballistic missiles. Air defenses managed to neutralize 52 drones.
- Russia struck a double blow against rescue workers in Nikopol, with medics also coming under fire.
- The Russian army struck Sumy, hits were recorded, there are injuries.
- In the Kherson region, the occupiers killed two people and injured 11 people, including a child.