Russia strikes infrastructure and housing sector in Sumy, there are injuries

The consequences of the attack are being investigated, and assistance is being provided to the victims.

The aftermath of the attack (Illustrative photo: t.me/Sumy_news_ODA)

The Russian army struck Sumy, hits were recorded, there are injuries. This was reported by the regional military administration.

Explosions in the city occurred around 10:15.

"We have hits (the type of weapon is being determined) on industrial infrastructure facilities, as well as in the residential sector," the OVA noted.

As a result of the shelling, two women, aged 57 and 43, received shrapnel wounds. They are currently receiving medical care.

All necessary services are working at the site of the attacks. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Photo: Sumy City Council