Russians targeted a SES unit in Nikopol with a drone – photo
On the afternoon of May 30, Russians targeted the territory of the State Emergency Service unit in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, with a drone. There was damage, no casualties, rescuers.
The enemy attack damaged a fire station and a fire and rescue vehicle. But, according to rescuers, the Russians did not stop there.
Within 10 minutes, the enemy struck again, this time hitting the administrative building. It is noted that none of the rescuers were injured.
- On the night of May 30, Russia massively attacked a depot in Kharkiv and a village near Chuhuiv with attack drones. Up to 10 people were injured.
- Occupants destroyed a depot and a Nova Poshta office in Odesa region, and a fire broke out as a result of the attack.