Russians targeted a SES unit in Nikopol with a drone – photo

The Russians struck twice with an interval of several minutes

A damaged rescue unit (Photo: SES)

On the afternoon of May 30, Russians targeted the territory of the State Emergency Service unit in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, with a drone. There was damage, no casualties, rescuers.

The enemy attack damaged a fire station and a fire and rescue vehicle. But, according to rescuers, the Russians did not stop there.

Within 10 minutes, the enemy struck again, this time hitting the administrative building. It is noted that none of the rescuers were injured.

