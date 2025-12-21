Russians massively attack civilian infrastructure in Odesa region once again

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On December 20, the Russian occupiers once again carried out a massive attack on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region. About this reported Oleh Kiper, head of the regional military administration (OVA).

According to him, the occupiers targeted transport, port and industrial infrastructure in the south of Odesa region.

"As a result of enemy strikes, fires broke out and property was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Kiper wrote.

The occupiers also damaged a civilian infrastructure facility in Rivne region, reported on the morning of December 21, the head of the OVA, Oleksandr Koval, said.

"There is no fire. One of the workers was slightly injured. He was given medical aid at the scene," the official said, adding that representatives of the Security and Defense Forces and other agencies are now working there.

In total, from the evening of December 20 and into the night of December 21, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 97 attack UAVs (about 60 of them were Shahed, as well as Gerberas and other types of drones) from directions in Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea, wrote The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces – as of 08:30, air defense shot down or suppressed 75 drones of various types in the north, south, west, and east of Ukraine.

At the same time, 19 attack drones were spotted in eight locations, as well as the wreckage of downed UAVs falling in one location.

"The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow the safety rules!" the military emphasized.