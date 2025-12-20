Amid shelling of Odesa region, Zelenskyy announces replacement of head of the South Air Command

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

After massive shelling of Odesa region in recent weeks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning to replace the head of the Air Command "South", a position currently held by Major General Dmytro Karpenko. He said this while answering questions from journalists in a chat at the Presidential Office.

Commenting on the latest strikes in Odesa region, Zelenskyy said that the Russians' goal is to wreak havoc, to put moral pressure on Odessans so that people do not have fuel and food.

"It is absolutely clear why this is happening today. We will definitely fight for the logistics of each of our regions, to be honest," the president added.

He said that the air defense of Odesa region will be strengthened. In addition, the command will be replaced.

"Today I discussed this issue of replacing the commander of the "South" military command, Karpenko. I think they will find another candidate. Because we need to react in time, quickly, no matter how difficult it is. We need to protect people as much as possible, protect Odesa and our other regions as much as possible," the President said.

Karpenko has been the commander of the South Military Industrial Complex since 2022.