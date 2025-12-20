Zelensky: We are dealing with people responsible for air defense in Odesa region

The President instructed to provide people with the necessary medicines, food and fuel

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Luis Montenegro (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss the fate of those responsible for air defense of Odesa region with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine By Oleksandr Syrsky. This was stated by the Head of State reported at a briefing in Kyiv with Portuguese Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro.

According to him, there were several meetings by phone on the situation in the region after the Russian shelling. It was instructed to provide people with the necessary things, including food, medicine and fuel.

Zelensky refused to disclose details of the steps that will be taken to eliminate the consequences of the attacks. Viktor Mykyta, deputy head of the Presidential Office, is working at the site and reporting to the head of state.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Community and Territorial Development should already be in place Oleksiy Kuleba. He is also responsible for this area.

"Everyone is doing their job. We are also dealing with people who are responsible for air defense in Odesa region. Please, leave this dialog between me and the Chief of the Main Command to us," the President added.