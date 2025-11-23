Russians massively attacked Kharkiv – there are dead and injured
Artem Dzheripa
On the evening of Sunday, November 23, Russians launched a massive drone attack on Kharkiv, killing and injuring people. About this reported city mayor Ihor Terekhov.
He reported the first strike of the occupiers' UAV on Kharkiv at 21:29.
As of the time of publication, three people were killed and 15 injured in the city.
Terekhov reported that one Shahed had previously hit a private house in the Shevchenkivskyi district, killing a person.
According to preliminary data, there was a strike in the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv, said head of regional administration Oleg Sinegubov.
He also reported a fire in Shevchenkivskyi district due to drone strikes.
Among the victims is a 12-year-old child, the official later wrote.
- On the night of November 23 Dnipropetrovs'k region suffered from Russian shelling. In Dnipro, a dozen and a half people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.
- In Odesa region, due to Russian drone attack fires broke out and houses were damaged.
