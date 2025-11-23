Russians massively attacked Kharkiv – there are dead and injured

A strike and a fire occurred in two districts in the regional center

Evening Kharkiv (Illustrative screenshot)

On the evening of Sunday, November 23, Russians launched a massive drone attack on Kharkiv, killing and injuring people. About this reported city mayor Ihor Terekhov.

He reported the first strike of the occupiers' UAV on Kharkiv at 21:29.

As of the time of publication, three people were killed and 15 injured in the city.

Terekhov reported that one Shahed had previously hit a private house in the Shevchenkivskyi district, killing a person.

According to preliminary data, there was a strike in the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv, said head of regional administration Oleg Sinegubov.

He also reported a fire in Shevchenkivskyi district due to drone strikes.

Among the victims is a 12-year-old child, the official later wrote.