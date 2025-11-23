Russian drones attacked Dnipro and the region at night: fires broke out, there are victims

A private house and a high-rise building caught fire in Dnipro as a result of a Russian strike

Vladyslav Haivanenko (Photo: Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration)

On the night of November 23, Russia attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones, with preliminary reports of casualties. About this reported Vladislav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration.

According to him, a fire broke out in a high-rise building and a private house in Dnipro as a result of an enemy strike. There are preliminary reports of casualties.

In addition, a private house in Vasylkiv community caught fire. Haivanenko did not provide any other details.