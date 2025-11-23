Russian drones attacked Dnipro and the region at night: fires broke out, there are victims

Russian drones attacked Dnipro and the region at night: fires broke out, there are victimsupdated
Tetiana Lanchukovska
News editor at LIGA.net
On the night of November 23, Russia attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones, with preliminary reports of casualties. About this reported Vladislav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration.
According to him, a fire broke out in a high-rise building and a private house in Dnipro as a result of an enemy strike. There are preliminary reports of casualties.
In addition, a private house in Vasylkiv community caught fire. Haivanenko did not provide any other details.
- Dnipro is regularly under attack by Russians. On the night of November 18 because of the Russian attack the Suspilne building was on fire.
- As a result of the Russian drone attack on November 19 the warehouse is damaged of the UN World Food Program.
