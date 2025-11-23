Russia strikes at Odesa region: fires in the energy sector, damaged houses – photos

On the night of November 23, the occupiers terrorized Odesa and the region with attack drones

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration)

On the night of Sunday, November 23, Russians once again attacked Odesa region with drones, causing fires and damaging houses. This was reported by the State Service of Ukraine and the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration said the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that despite the active work of the air defense forces, which destroyed most of the UAVs, damage to civilian objects was recorded.

As a result of hits and falling debris, fires broke out at energy and transportation infrastructure facilities. SES clarified the report said that both certain districts of the region and Odesa were under attack.

Several private residential buildings were damaged: windows were smashed, roofs and fences were damaged.

According to preliminary data, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: Odesa OVA

Photo: Odesa OVA

Photo: Odesa OVA