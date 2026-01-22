Russians partially destroyed a high-rise building in Dnipro, there are victims – video, photos

Photo: SES

Russians attacked Dnipro with drones – there is destruction in a high-rise building, people were injured, said the State Emergency Service.

According to her, a 16-storey residential building was partially destroyed, and fires broke out in two apartments with a total area of 200 square meters. The mayor of the city Borys Filatov wrote about the strike on the building.

Emergency workers managed to rescue 16 people from the upper floors of the building – according to preliminary data, 14 people were injured.

Among them is a 14-year-old girl (her life is not in danger), a 64-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man were hospitalized in moderate condition, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional administration.

The State Emergency Service added that emergency psychological assistance and heating stations for residents were set up at the site of the attack.

More than 50 rescuers and 17 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service are working to eliminate the consequences of the strike, the agency noted.

Photo: SES

