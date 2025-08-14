Russians probably lost a Su-30SM that was performing a mission near Zmiine

Su-30SM (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Russia may have lost its Su-30SM fighter jet, which was performing missions in the Black Sea. This was reported to by Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Navy intelligence received a radio interception about the loss of communication with the occupiers' Su-30SM aircraft, which was performing a mission southeast of Zmeinyi Island.

The fighter jet probably went down for unspecified reasons.

The Navy clarified that the occupiers are conducting a search and rescue operation. According to preliminary information, the wreckage of the plane was found on the sea surface.

No pilots have been identified so far.

REFERENCE. The Su-30SM is a fourth-generation multi-role fighter designed to gain air superiority. It also carries out long-range patrols, radar surveillance, guidance and control, and escorts long-range aircraft. The aircraft can carry up to six medium-range air-to-air guided missiles.

On August 4, 2025, SBU drones hit five Russian fighters at the Saki airfield in occupied Crimea. A Su-30SM aircraft was completely destroyed, and another was damaged. Three Su-24 aircraft were also hit.