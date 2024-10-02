Russians strike Kharkiv with glide bombs: one hits residential building, casualties reported – video
Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with glide bombs, one of which hit a residential building, according to the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov.
10:57 PM: Explosions were heard in Kharkiv as the city came under attack from glide bombs. The mayor warned of possible repeated strikes.
11:03 PM: Initial reports indicated that the strikes had targeted the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts. Details on casualties and damage were still being clarified.
11:07 PM: One of the bombs hit a residential high-rise, and information about casualties was being gathered, the mayor wrote.
11:16-11:18 PM: One of the glide bombs hit a residential building, causing damage. Emergency services were on-site. Another bomb struck a wooded area, reported regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.
Later, Syniehubov wrote that seven people had been injured.
11:27 PM: Russians hit a five-story building between the third and fourth floors. At least 10 cars were burning, Syniehubov reported.
Rescuers were evacuating residents, battling the fire, and searching for people.
11:40 PM: All eight injured individuals were in moderate or mild condition, including a three-year-old girl, Syniehubov wrote.
11:47 PM: President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video from the scene in Saltivka, where rescue operations continue.
11:54 PM: The number of injured rose to nine, according to the regional governor.