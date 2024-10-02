Russians strike Kharkiv with glide bombs: one hits residential building, casualties reported – video

A fire broke out, and emergency services were on the scene

Russian glide bomb (Illustrative photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with glide bombs, one of which hit a residential building, according to the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

10:57 PM: Explosions were heard in Kharkiv as the city came under attack from glide bombs. The mayor warned of possible repeated strikes.

11:03 PM: Initial reports indicated that the strikes had targeted the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts. Details on casualties and damage were still being clarified.

11:07 PM: One of the bombs hit a residential high-rise, and information about casualties was being gathered, the mayor wrote.

11:16-11:18 PM: One of the glide bombs hit a residential building, causing damage. Emergency services were on-site. Another bomb struck a wooded area, reported regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Later, Syniehubov wrote that seven people had been injured.

11:27 PM: Russians hit a five-story building between the third and fourth floors. At least 10 cars were burning, Syniehubov reported.

Rescuers were evacuating residents, battling the fire, and searching for people.

11:40 PM: All eight injured individuals were in moderate or mild condition, including a three-year-old girl, Syniehubov wrote.

11:47 PM: President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video from the scene in Saltivka, where rescue operations continue.

11:54 PM: The number of injured rose to nine, according to the regional governor.