Russians strike Sumy again – all water utility facilities left without power

At 10:49 PM, the city's water utility announced that water would be delivered to Sumy at reduced pressure in a few hours

Photo from Depositphotos

As a result of another Russian attack on Sumy, all water utility facilities have been left without power and are switching to emergency power, according to the Sumy City Water Utility.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The power outage occurred at 10:03 PM. The water utility reported switching to emergency backup power.

The company is prioritizing the launch of the sewage system. At 10:49 PM, it was announced that water would be supplied to Sumy with reduced pressure in a few hours.

The Sumy Regional Administration reported that the Russians carried out an air strike on the city. Possible power disruptions are expected, and relevant services are working to mitigate the consequences of the attack.

On the night of September 18, the Russians also attacked energy facilities in Sumy with Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

Read also: Russia launches air strike on Kharkiv, injuring four rescuers