Russian citizens who have traveled to Belarus or the Russian Federation within three months without objective reasons will lose their residence permits in Lithuania. The new additional restrictions are reported by the public broadcaster LRT.

The exception will apply to carriers and truck drivers transiting through Russia and Belarus, or if the trip had objective reasons beyond the citizen's control.

According to the Lithuanian Department of Migration, as of April 1, 14,652 Russian citizens had residence permits in the country.

According to the sanctions law, which was extended by the Lithuanian Seimas (parliament) in April, the country has suspended the acceptance of applications for Schengen and national visas for citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus, except in cases where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic mediates this process.

Applications from Russians for a temporary residence permit in the country are also not accepted, with an exception made only for those who have a valid Schengen or national visa, a residence permit in Lithuania or another European Union country.

Citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus who arrive in Lithuania not through the border with an EU country undergo additional checks regarding threats to national security, public order, state policy, internal security, public health, or international relations.

These persons are also prohibited from importing or exporting Ukrainian hryvnias from Lithuania, as well as importing agricultural products and feed of Russian or Belarusian production.

By law, Russians who do not have a residence permit in Lithuania are prohibited from purchasing real estate in the country.

The Sejm extended the validity of such restrictions until May 2, 2026.

On April 30, it became known that the conservative group in the Sejm is proposing legislative changes that would require Russian citizens to obtain special permission to purchase real estate near strategic facilities.

Russia has published a textbook on Lithuanian history, in the foreword of which Foreign Minister Lavrov denied the existence of a Lithuanian nation. Lithuania's Foreign Minister Budris criticized the book.