Drone attacks on Belgium target the political, military and economic heart of Europe, says expert Martissiute

A Belgian F-16 at Kleine Brogel (Photo: YORICK JANSENS/EPA)

Russia's drone provocations against Belgium are not accidental, as the country is the heart of Europe in many ways. This was stated by for LIGA.net's text policy Analyst at the European Policy Center, Maria Martisiute.

According to her, the geography of such attacks is not accidental – they are aimed at the political, military and economic heart of Europe.

"It's all interconnected. Military bases are more obvious targets for surveillance to 'map' weapons stockpiles. For example, in Belgium, drones have been spotted near F-16 and F-35 fighter jet bases, as well as where potentially uS nuclear bombs" the expert said.

Martissiute emphasized that these military bases in the country are "particularly important for the Russians" because Belgium is the political and military headquarters of NATO.

However, she noted that no less important in this story are civilian objects.

The appearance of drones over airports has a multilayered goal, the most obvious being to disrupt operations and cause high economic losses, the analyst explained.

"And where without creating chaos? There is a possibility that Russia intends to "cause catastrophic consequences, as the overload of civilian air traffic control systems "increases the risks of accidents, misunderstandings and errors," the expert said.