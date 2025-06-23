Rutte: US strikes on Iran did not violate international law

Mark Rutte (Photo: NATO)

The United States' strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities are not a violation of international law, as they are intended to prevent the creation of nuclear weapons, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a briefing ahead of the North Atlantic Alliance summit in The Hague.

In response to a journalist's request to comment on the opinion of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who stated that the US strikes were not in accordance with international law, Rutte disagreed with him.

"The US did not violate international law," the NATO Secretary General said.

According to him, allies have repeatedly called on Iran to fulfill its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"NATO's position is that Iran should not have it," Rutte said.