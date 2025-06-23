Rutte: US strikes on Iran did not violate international law
The United States' strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities are not a violation of international law, as they are intended to prevent the creation of nuclear weapons, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a briefing ahead of the North Atlantic Alliance summit in The Hague.
In response to a journalist's request to comment on the opinion of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who stated that the US strikes were not in accordance with international law, Rutte disagreed with him.
"The US did not violate international law," the NATO Secretary General said.
According to him, allies have repeatedly called on Iran to fulfill its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
"NATO's position is that Iran should not have it," Rutte said.
- On the night of June 22, the United States, on Trump's orders , attacked Iran's nuclear facilities from the air.
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the US attack on Iran and said that the only way forward is diplomacy.
- Trump's actions were also condemned by some politicians in the US. In particular, the minority leader in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, stated that the US president has not fulfilled his promise to "bring peace to the Middle East". Also, House member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez considers the attack a gross violation of the Constitution and the war powers of Congress. This opinion is also shared by Senator Elizabeth Warren.