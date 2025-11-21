SAPO prosecutor, who could have leaked Midas case data, resigns

Andriy Synyuk (Photo: rozsliduvach.info)

Deputy Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Andriy Sinyuk, who is suspected of involvement in the data leak in the Timur Mindich case, has resigned. About this reported in the SAP.

According to the prosecutor's office, he wrote a letter of resignation of his own free will and has not held the position since November 14.

The agency noted that according to Ukrainian law, the head of the SAPO does not have the authority to dismiss his deputies on his own. This power belongs exclusively to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine – currently Ruslan Kravchenko.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau continues its pre-trial investigation into the alleged leak of classified information. An internal investigation initiated by the head of the SAPO is also ongoing.

on November 10, the SAPO announced possible data leakage in the Mindich case. An investigation by Ukrayinska Pravda found that Sinyuk had repeatedly met with lawyer Oleksiy Meniv, who turned out to be Mindich's neighbor.