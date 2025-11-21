SAPO prosecutor, who could have leaked Midas case data, resigns
Deputy Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Andriy Sinyuk, who is suspected of involvement in the data leak in the Timur Mindich case, has resigned. About this reported in the SAP.
According to the prosecutor's office, he wrote a letter of resignation of his own free will and has not held the position since November 14.
The agency noted that according to Ukrainian law, the head of the SAPO does not have the authority to dismiss his deputies on his own. This power belongs exclusively to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine – currently Ruslan Kravchenko.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau continues its pre-trial investigation into the alleged leak of classified information. An internal investigation initiated by the head of the SAPO is also ongoing.
on November 10, the SAPO announced possible data leakage in the Mindich case. An investigation by Ukrayinska Pravda found that Sinyuk had repeatedly met with lawyer Oleksiy Meniv, who turned out to be Mindich's neighbor.
- november 10, NABU and SAPO statedconducting a large-scale operation Midas to expose corruption in the energy sector: it took 15 months and about 1000 hours of audio recordings to document the activities of a "high-level criminal organization."
- november 11, NABU and SAPO announced suspicion seven defendants, it also turned out that the Midas case involved former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was called Che Guevara in internal communications.
- Midich himself left Ukraine before the searches. The border guards said it was perfectly legal.
- november 12 Zelensky called for the resignation of Galushchenko and Hrynchuk over the Midas case. Rada fired them november 19.
