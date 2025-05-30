SBI detained former deputy chairman of the Supreme Economic Court

The detention took place during the investigation of a criminal case on the fact of committing high treason.

Detained (Photo: State Bureau of Investigation)

The State Bureau of Investigation has detained the former deputy chairman of the Supreme Economic Court of Ukraine during the investigation of a criminal case into the commission of high treason by another judge of the Economic Court of Kyiv. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation .

As the investigation established, the detainee, using his connections in the judicial system and official position and acting in accordance with a prior conspiracy, organized the adoption of unlawful court decisions.

It is reported that the defendant, through manipulations with the automated case allocation system, ensured the appointment of the "necessary" judges to consider specific cases.

Also during the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the detainee was in collusion with a judge of the Kyiv Commercial Court, who had previously been notified of suspicion of high treason.

The men are suspected of committing actions aimed at transferring three billion UAH in the interests of the aggressor country.

As reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, a pre-trial investigation is ongoing and other persons involved are being identified.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General